THE INHERITANCE Will Premiere as Site-Specific Ballet in Harlem Home

Following its sold-out inaugural season at New York Live Arts, Renversons Dance launches its first Fall season with the world premiere of The Inheritance, a new immersive, site-specific contemporary ballet created by Artistic Director Minnie Lane in collaboration with writer and dramaturg Emily DeMaioNewton.

Performed over three evenings, November 11-13, The Inheritance follows a mother and her two daughters across two increasingly uncanny nights. When a mysterious dollhouse arrives at their door, its miniature rooms mirroring the house around them, the family's carefully ordered domestic world begins to fracture.

Beneath the surface is a queer love story between the eldest daughter and the girl next door, a mother struggling against what she recognizes in her daughter and perhaps herself, and a younger sister who will return to these events decades later as the story's narrator.

As night falls, the family's emotional lives take animal form. Mother becomes Spider; daughter becomes Crow; lover becomes Dragonfly. The transformations expose an instinctive world beneath the rituals of family life, where desire and fear become impossible to keep contained.

The Inheritance asks what unspoken undercurrents pass through generations of day-to-day family life: queerness and its repression, the unfathomable expectations of motherhood, patterns of love and control, and memories that refuse to rest in the past. Rather than watching from a fixed seat, audiences travel through the house alongside the performers, encountering choreography, text, and music as they reveal the hidden rituals, repetitions, and hauntings embedded within ordinary domestic life.

The production features original choreography by Minnie Lane, dramaturgy by Emily DeMaioNewton, costumes by Lauren Carmen, and music by acclaimed composer and cellist Julia Kent, whose intimate chamber works underscore the production's atmosphere of quiet tension and emotional accumulation.

The premiere also marks an important milestone for Renversons Dance. Founded in 2025, the company enters its second year by expanding into a two-season performance model, reflecting its commitment to building a more sustainable future for freelance ballet artists. Beyond its performances, Renversons has become known for reimagining how independent ballet companies operate, providing dancers living wages, pointe shoe reimbursements, physical therapy, paid sick leave, and workers' compensation while offering free weekly professional ballet classes to New York City's freelance dance community.

Artistic Director Minnie Lane is not only interested in creating new ballets but also in expanding what ballet can contain: new stories, new structures, and new ways of working together. The Inheritance asks audiences to experience ballet not as something observed from a distance, but as something inhabited.

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