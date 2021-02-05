TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL to Return to Performances in the West End on June 3, 2021
TINA – The Tina Turner Musical will return to performances at the Aldwych Theatre in June 2021, subject to the government easing restrictions.
TINA - The Tina Turner Musical has announced via Twitter, that the show will be returning to the Aldwych Theatre on June 3, 2021, subject to the government easing restrictions.
Check out the tweet below!
TINA - The Tina Turner Musical returns to the Aldwych Theatre in June 2021, subject to the government easing restrictions.- TINA the Musical London (@TinaTheMusical) February 5, 2021
Please visit our website for more details and information about tickets and existing bookings.#TINATheMusical pic.twitter.com/dgyFaWP0oL
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a national lockdown at the start of January, lasting through at least mid February 2021- an action intended to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus variant.
From humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her transformation into the global Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, Tina Turner didn't just break the rules, she rewrote them. This new stage musical, presented in association with Tina Turner herself, reveals the untold story of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of her age, gender and race.
With a career that has spanned more than half a century, the legendary rock performer Tina Turner is one of the world's best-selling artists of all time. She first rose to fame in the 1960s partnering with her then-husband Ike Turner, achieving great acclaim for their live performances and catalogue of hits. Later, Turner enjoyed an international solo career with her 1984 album Private Dancer earning her widespread recognition and numerous awards, including three Grammys. She went on to deliver more chart-topping albums and hits, receiving a further eight Grammy Awards and reportedly selling more concert tickets than any other solo performer in history. The revered singer was introduced into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1991 and has often been voted as one of the most successful female Rock 'n' Roll artists of all time.
