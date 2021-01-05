UK Enters New Lockdown and West End Theatres Announce New Postponements

Just yesterday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a national lockdown lasting through at least mid February 2021- an action intended to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus variant.

The shutdown, which encourages people to stay at home except for essential needs, will affect schools, non-essential businesses like restaurants and salons, and of course, theatres.

The West End concert version of Les Miserables has already announced that it will remain closed through at least February 14, 2021.

Six's most recent update notifies ticketholders that performances will remain suspended through at least the rest of the month:

Stay tuned for additional announcements!