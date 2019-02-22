TINA - THE Tina TURNER MUSICAL (Original London Cast Recording) is now available for pre-order and is scheduled to be released for digital download and streaming on Friday, March 29. A physical CD is planned for release later this spring. The show is currently a hit at the Aldwych Theatre in London's West End and will open on Broadway in the fall of 2019. Customers who pre-order the digital album will immediately receive a download of the first single "River Deep - Mountain High." To pre-order or pre-save the album, please visit HERE.

The album was recorded in February 2019 at Angel Studios and produced by TINA - THE Tina TURNER MUSICAL's Musical Supervisor, Nicholas Skilbeck, Ghostlight Records founder, Kurt Deutsch, and co-produced by Tom Kelly.

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, TINA - THE Tina TURNER MUSICAL is choreographed by Anthony Van Laast, with set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.

From humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her transformation into the global Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, Tina Turner didn't just break the rules, she rewrote them. This new stage musical, presented in association with Tina Turner herself, reveals the untold story of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of her age, gender and race. The critically acclaimed production received its world premiere in April 2018 in London and subsequently has broken all Box Office records at the Aldwych Theatre. Next month, the German premiere of TINA - THE Tina TURNER MUSICAL begins performances at the Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg.

TINA - THE Tina TURNER MUSICAL is produced by Stage Entertainment, Joop Van Den Ende and Tali Pelman, in association with Tina Turner. Adrienne Warren is appearing with the support of UK Equity, incorporating the Variety Artistes' Federation, pursuant to an exchange program between American Equity and UK Equity. To purchase tickets and find out more about Tina - THE Tina TURNER MUSICAL please follow, www.tinathemusical.com

Tracklist:

1. Etherland

2. Nutbush City Limits

3. Don't Turn Around

4. Shake a Tailfeather

5. The Hunter

6. Matchbox

7. It's Gonna Work Out Fine

8. A Fool in Love

9. Let's Stay Together

10. Better Be Good to Me

11. Higher

12. River Deep - Mountain High

13. Be Tender with Me Baby

14. Proud Mary

15. I Don't Wanna Fight

16. Private Dancer

17. Disco Inferno

18. Open Arms

19. I Can't Stand the Rain

20. Tonight

21. What's Love Got to Do with It

22. We Don't Need Another Hero

23. (Simply) The Best

24. Finale, Nutbush City Limits / Proud Mary

