TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Original Cast Recording Released on Vinyl Today

Click Here for More Articles on TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

Stage Entertainment and GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS have announced that Tina - The Tina Turner Musical: Original Cast Recording is available on vinyl today Friday, March 26. Featuring Tony Award-nominee Adrienne Warren and the original London cast, the album was released for download, streaming and CD formats in 2019. The LP includes liner notes, synopsis, and production and studio photography. Tina - The Tina Turner Musical is currently nominated for twelve 2021 Tony Awards, including "Best Musical." The album was recorded in February 2019 at Angel Studios and RAK Studios, produced by the show's Music Supervisor Nicholas Skilbeck and Kurt Deutsch, and co-produced by Tom Kelly. To order the new vinyl edition of the original cast album, please visit: ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/tinavinyl

Produced by Stage Entertainment, James L. Nederlander and Tali Pelman, in association with Tina Turner, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical officially opened on Broadway on Thursday, November 7, 2019. For more information about Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, visit TinaTheMusical.com.

A new musical based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical received its world premiere in April 2018 in London, where it opened to five-star reviews and has broken box office records at the Aldwych Theatre. A German production opened in Spring 2019 at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg and a fourth production opened in Spring 2020 at the Beatrix Theater in Utrecht, The Netherlands.

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, choreography is by Anthony Van Laast, with set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision, additional music and arrangements by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg, and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.

From humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her transformation into the global Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, Tina Turner didn't just break the rules, she rewrote them. This new stage musical, presented in association with Tina Turner herself, reveals the untold story of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of her age, gender and race.

The album features Tony and Olivier Award nominee Adrienne Warren, who stars on Broadway as Tina Turner, in addition to London cast members Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Jenny Fitzpatrick, Madeline Appiah, Lorna Gayle, Tom Godwin, Francesca Jackson, Natey Jones, Ryan O'Connell, Jason Langley, and Claudia Elie. The ensemble includes Edward Bourne, Tsemaye Bob-Egbe, Pérola Congo, Keisher Downie, Kit Esuruoso, Jammy Kasongo, Sia Kiwa, Jason Langley, Kayleigh McKnight, Baker Musaka, Derek Aidoo, Gavin Alex, Candace Frubert, Jemma Geanaus, and Hannah Jay-Allan.

"TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL" TRACK LIST

1. Etherland

2. Nutbush City Limits

3. Don't Turn Around

4. Shake a Tailfeather

5. The Hunter

6. Matchbox

7. It's Gonna Work Out Fine

8. A Fool in Love

9. Let's Stay Together

10. Better Be Good to Me

11. I Want To Take You Higher

12. River Deep - Mountain High

13. Be Tender with Me

14. Proud Mary

15. I Don't Wanna Fight

16. Private Dancer

17. Disco Inferno

18. Open Arms

19. I Can't Stand the Rain

20. Tonight

21. What's Love Got to Do with It

22. We Don't Need Another Hero

23. The Best

24. Finale, Nutbush City Limits / Proud Mary