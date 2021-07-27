TIME:SPANS Festival Presents Wet Ink Ensemble in Premiere Play Presentations

On Friday, August 20, 2021 at 7:30pm, Time:Spans Festival presents the Wet Ink Ensemble in a program of world premieres at The Dimenna Center for Classical Music's Mary Flagler Cary Hall. The concert features the in-person world premieres of Wet Ink members Alex Mincek's So Many Ways (2021), Sam Pluta's Systems of Interaction I (2021), and Mariel Roberts' or we don't need light (2021) as well as Ben Lamar Gay's Known Better. Still Lit (2021).

Mariel Roberts' or we don't need light (2021) explores translating the ever changing continuum between light and darkness into a purely sonic context. She says, "Light, both practically and metaphorically, defines our sense of space and environment. It serves to illuminate, obscure, direct, or diffuse our attention. It also physically impacts our corporeal experience, bridging the gap between interiority and exteriority of perception."

Ben LaMar Gay describes Known Better. Still Lit (2021) as "a new work that explores memories within a city's grid system as well as in the absence of said grid. The material is based on Chicago's relationship between sound, grids, flow and the abrupt openness of the Great Lake. Known Better. Still Lit is made of tone cycles that are reshaped through collective memory and used as suggested routes to both escape and reposition oneself inside the grid."

Sam Pluta's Systems of Interaction I (2021) continues his 20-year practice of creating computer systems and compositional systems where users/machines/players interact to create musical dialog. This work, the first in an ongoing series, explicitly explores agent-based interactions between instrumentalists, scores, and software to produce a constantly unfolding tapestry of sonic relationships.

Of So Many Ways (2021), Alex Mincek says, "In So Many Ways I've tried to arrange multiple ways of perceiving logical, meaning-bearing narratives for each individual musical parameter: timbre, pitch, duration, amplitude, envelope and texture. For example, the harmonic language in the piece has been arranged so that it might be equally understood or felt as arising from either a purely intervallic set of rules, or a completely tonal framework, or from an entirely acoustic point of view. Of course these individual logics, attached to individual parameters, become highly convoluted since they often unfold simultaneously at different rates of progress. For this reason, the musical materials have been reduced to a rather bleak collection of utterances. But dear listener, perhaps you don't make sense of any of it after all. Perhaps you simply hear a succession of isolated sounds passing by aimlessly with no discernable raison d'etre? That's ok. That's just one of the ways."

Program Details

Time:Spans Festival Presents Wet Ink Ensemble

Friday, August 20, 2021 at 7:30 pm

Mary Flagler Cary Hall, The Dimenna Center for Classical Music | 450 W 37th St. | New York, NY

Tickets: $20 for General Admission, $10 for Students and Seniors. On sale August 1, 2021 at 9:00am ET

Link: https://timespans.org/concert/wet-ink-ensemble/

Alex Mincek - So Many Ways (2021) [World Premiere]

Sam Pluta - Systems of Interaction I (2021) [World Premiere]

Mariel Roberts - or we don't need light (2021) [World Premiere]

Ben Lamar Gay - Known Better. Still Lit (2021) [World Premiere]

Wet Ink Ensemble

Ian Antonio, percussion

Erin Lesser, flute

Alex Mincek, saxophone

Josh Modney, violin

Sam Pluta, electronics

Mariel Roberts, cello

Eric Wubbels, piano

with

Ben Lamar Gay, trumpet

TIME:SPANS Festival will operate at 50% capacity and will be checking vaccination statuses at the door. More COVID-19 Safety Protocols are listed at https://timespans.org.