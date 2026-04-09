TIME:SPANS 2026 FESTIVAL Set For DiMenna Center For Classical Music

The Earle Brown Music Foundation will present TIME:SPANS 2026 from August 8 through August 22, 2026 at The DiMenna Center for Classical Music in Manhattan. The festival, now in its eleventh season, will feature twelve concerts focused on contemporary compositions, ranging from large ensemble works to solo and electronic performances.

TIME:SPANS 2026 will include performances by Talea Ensemble, International Contemporary Ensemble, Alarm Will Sound, JACK Quartet, Grossman Ensemble, and the American Modern Opera Company, among others. Programs will feature works by composers including Rebecca Saunders, Wolfgang Rihm, Georg Friedrich Haas, and György Kurtág, as well as newly commissioned pieces.

All performances will take place at The DiMenna Center for Classical Music, Mary Flagler Cary Hall, located at 450 West 37th Street in New York City.

PROGRAM

TALEA ENSEMBLE: RIHM

Saturday, August 8 at 7:30 p.m.

James Baker conducts Wolfgang Rihm’s Jagden und Formen, Zustand 2008, performed by Talea Ensemble.

JACK QUARTET

Sunday, August 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Program includes works by Cenk Ergün (Celare, Sonare) and Georg Friedrich Haas (String Quartet No. 8).

PARKER QUARTET

Monday, August 10 at 7:30 p.m.

A program honoring György Kurtág, alongside a new work by Suzanne Farrin.

NING YU / EXPERIMENTALSTUDIO FREIBURG (SWR)

Wednesday, August 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Featuring Mark Andre’s …selig ist… for piano and pre-recorded electronics.

BOUQUE / EXPERIMENTALSTUDIO FREIBURG (SWR) / GRAUSCHUMACHER PIANO DUO / SAVIET

Friday, August 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Program includes a new work by Kelley Sheehan and Philippe Manoury’s Le temps, mode d’emploi.

GROSSMAN ENSEMBLE

Saturday, August 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Works by Melinda Wagner, Sean Shepherd, Ramon Lazkano, Frédéric Durieux, and Augusta Read Thomas.

SAVIET / HOUSTON DUO: SARAH HENNIES

Sunday, August 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Featuring Sarah Hennies’ The Blue Hour for violin and piano.

INTERNATIONAL CONTEMPORARY ENSEMBLE

Monday, August 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Program includes works by Njabulo Phungula, Imsu Choi, and Farzia Fallah.

PAMELA Z

Tuesday, August 18 at 7:30 p.m.

A solo program of works for voice and electronics.

AMERICAN MODERN OPERA COMPANY (AMOC)

Wednesday, August 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Featuring works by Salvatore Sciarrino and Michael Hersch.

ALARM WILL SOUND

Friday, August 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Alan Pierson conducts Georg Friedrich Haas’ in vain.