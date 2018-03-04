THREE BILLBOARDS' Sam Rockwell Wins Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor

This just in! Stage and screen star Sam Rockwell just took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Rockwell has established himself as one of the most versatile actors of his generation with an array of emotionally searing and complex roles defining his body of work. Rockwell is known for his standout leading performances in an array of noteworthy films, including George Clooney's Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind, which he received a Silver Berlin Bear Award for Best Actor at the 2003 Berlin International Film Festival; Ridley Scott's Matchstick Men opposite Nicolas Cage and Alison Lohman; and Seven Psychopaths opposite Woody Harrelson, Colin Farrell and Christopher Walken, which earned him a 2013 Film Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Supporting Male. This was followed with a 2014 Critics' Choice nomination for Best Actor in a Comedy from his heartfelt performance in Nat Faxon and Jim Rash's coming of age comedy The Way, Way Back.

Not only is Rockwell a star on screen, he has owned the stage in a number of theatrical productions, including his most recent performance in Sam Shepherd's Broadway play Fool For Love alongside Nina Arianda. His love for theater first began while performing multiple productions at the Williamstown Theatre Festival including A Streetcar Named Desire directed by David Cromer, The Dumb Waiter directed by Joe Mantello, and the revival of Lanford Wilson's long-running off-Broadway hit Hot L Baltimore.

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI is a darkly comedic drama from Oscarwinning director Martin McDonagh. In the film, Mildred Hayes -- played by Oscar winner Frances McDormand - frustrated by the lack of results in police investigation of her daughter's murder, commissions roadside billboards directed at the local chief of police William Willoughby, played by Woody Harrelson.

