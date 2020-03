THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL Tour to Close Due to the Current Health Crisis

The SpongeBob Musical announced via Instagram that the North American tour will be closing due to the current health crisis.

See the post below:

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL explodes with energy and features an original pop and rock-infused score by a legendary roster of Grammy® Award-winning songwriters. Led and conceived by visionary director Tina Landau (2018 Tony Award nominee) and a Tony Award®-winning design team, the production brings the spirit of SpongeBob to life with humanity, heart, and pure theatricality.





