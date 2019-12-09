THE SOUND INSIDE Launches Writer's Challenge

Producers announced today the launch of THE SOUND INSIDE WRITER'S CHALLENGE. At the heart of THE SOUND INSIDE is a celebration of the passion, dedication, and drive of writers to better their craft. Entrants are invited to enter THE SOUND INSIDE WRITER'S CHALLENGE by submitting a fictional short story or play of 2000 words or less. Five entries will be selected to be read and edited by THE SOUND INSIDE playwright Adam Rapp and then published on The Sound Inside's social media accounts. Each winner will also receive two tickets to see THE SOUND INSIDE.

Enter at bit.ly/TSIchallenge by Sunday, December 22. Winners will be announced on Friday, December 27.

Tony, Golden Globe, Emmy winner Mary-Louise Parker stars in the Broadway premiere of THE SOUND INSIDE, at Studio 54 (254 West 54th Street). The new psychological drama is written by Pulitzer prize finalist Adam Rapp (Red Light Winter) and directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer (The Band's Visit). Ms. Parker revisits her acclaimed performance as "Bella" in Rapp's new play following its world premiere last summer at Williamstown Theatre Festival. Will Hochman makes his Broadway debut reprising his role as "Christopher."

A brilliant Ivy League writing professor. A talented yet mysterious student. An unthinkable favor. Everyone has a story-the question is how it ends. THE SOUND INSIDE is a riveting new American play. 90 minutes - no intermission.

Though it is being performed at Studio 54, THE SOUND INSIDE is not a Roundabout Theatre Company production.

www.soundinsidebroadway.com

@SoundInsideBwy





