THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Heading to Sphere in 2027

It's time to do the Time Warp... at Sphere! The Rocky Horror Picture Show is taking a strange journey to Las Vegas, where the venue will use its advanced technologies to create a newly enhanced experience of the original 1975 film.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show at Sphere is expected to open in 2027. To receive updates about the production, visit here and sign up for the Sphere Newsletter.

This new production is part of The Sphere Experience, Sphere’s slate of original immersive content that includes Postcard from Earth and The Wizard of Oz at Sphere, which has generated over $400 million in ticket sales and has sold more than 3 million total tickets since opening in Las Vegas on August 28th, 2025. The production is being produced in special arrangement with Primary Wave Music and 20th Century Studios.

“Through Sphere Studios, we are building a slate of original experiences that push the boundaries of technology and storytelling for this new medium, while always keeping the audience at the center of the experience," said Jim Dolan, Executive Chairman and CEO of Sphere Entertainment. "Since The Rocky Horror Picture Show premiered in 1975, it redefined audience participation and became a cultural phenomenon. With Sphere, we have the opportunity to take that spirit of immersion to an entirely new level.”

For The Wizard of Oz at Sphere, several aspects of the 1939 movie were enhanced for the immersive experience, including an expansion of the original footage with generative AI technologies, a newly recorded soundtrack, multi-sensory 4D elements and more. Specific elements tailored for the forthcoming Rocky Horror experience have yet to be announced.

Based on the stage musical by Richard O’Brien, The Rocky Horror Picture Show has gone on to become a cult classic, particularly on the midnight theater circuit. Through its legendary late-night screenings, complete with shadow casts, fan costumes, and interactive rituals, the film pioneered a new kind of audience participation that redefined the moviegoing experience. With weekly screenings around the world, The Rocky Horror Picture Show continues to make history as the longest-running theatrical release of all time.

The beloved movie stars Tim Curry as the devious and fabulous Frank-N-Furter; Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon as everybody's favorite nerdy couple, Brad and Janet; Meatloaf as ex-delivery boy Eddie, who dates a groupie, Columbia, played by Nell Campbell; and Patricia Quinn as Magenta, servant to Riff Raff, played by the film's creator Richard O'Brien.

Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show has been in continuous production throughout the world for the last 52 years, the only musical to have achieved this record. The show originally opened at The Royal Court Theatre in 1973, while the subsequent film, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, premiered a few years later in 1975. The stage version has been seen by over 40 million people in some 15 languages.

A revival of the original musical is now on Broadway at Studio 54. Directed by Tony Award-winner Sam Pinkleton, the production received nine Tony nominations, including Best Revival of a Musical, Best Choreography, and more.