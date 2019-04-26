THE PROM's Caitlin Kinnunen Will Perform 'Unruly Heart' at the GLAAD Media Awards

GLAAD, the world's largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization, announced today that star of the Broadway LBGTQ-themed musical phenomenon "The Prom," Caitlin Kinnunen, will perform the show's LGBTQ youth anthem 'Unruly Heart' with the NYC Youth Pride Chorus at the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on Saturday, May 4, 2019.

For the first time, GLAAD's New York awards ceremony will be broadcast on Logo on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at 8pm ET/PT. The 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards are supported by Presenting Partners Delta Air Lines, Gilead, Hyundai, Ketel One Family-Made Vodka, and Wells Fargo.

It was previously announced that Madonna will receive GLAAD's Advocate for Change Award from Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will receive the Vito Russo Award from Sarah Jessica Parker. D.J. 'Shangela' Pierce will host the Awards. Additional special guests will include Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actress Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"), Samantha Bee ("Full Frontal"), model and activist Winnie Harlow, CNN's Don Lemon, multiple Emmy and GLAAD Media Award-winning director and producer Ryan Murphy ("Pose"), Olympic medalist Adam Rippon, and the cast of FX's "Pose," including 2017 GLAAD honoree Billy Porter. Pop singer Mila Jam will performer at the after party, sponsored by Google.

During the event GLAAD will announce award recipients in the Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode, Outstanding TV Journalism News Segment, and Outstanding Music Artist, among other categories.

"The Prom" is the joyous Broadway hit that New York Magazine calls "a smart, big-hearted new musical comedy" and The New York Times declares a Critic's Pick! It's a new musical comedy about big Broadway stars, a small town, and a love that unites them all. Earlier this month, Ryan Murphy worked with GLAAD, The Trevor Project, and the Hetrick-Martin Institute to host hundreds of LGBTQ youth for a performance of the LGBTQ-themed musical. During the event, he announced that he plans to bring "The Prom" to Netflix. Last fall, a performance from the cast at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade culminated in the first-ever same-sex kiss in the event's history.

The 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards kicked off in Los Angeles earlier this year where GLAAD honored Beyonce and JAY-Z with the Vanguard Award and Allison Janney presented Sean Hayes with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award. Queer Eye, Vida, and the film Love, Simon all received GLAAD Media Awards in a ceremony hosted by Ross Mathews and featuring Gwyenth Paltrow, Jamie Lee Curtis, Lena Waithe, Janet Mock, Megan Trainor, Nico Santos, and Adam Lambert. GLAAD previously announced 151 nominees for the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in 27 categories, including an inaugural category for Outstanding Video Game, along with Kids & Family Programming, Comedy and Drama Series, Documentary, Reality Series, Music Artist, Comic Book, print, broadcast, and online news, and five Spanish-language categories. Nominees included Love Simon, Crazy Rich Asians, The Favourite, Pose, Schitt's Creek, The Handmaid's Tale, Nanette, Janelle Monáe, Hayley Kiyoko, Troye Sivan, American Idol, She-Ra, Law & Order: SVU, Don Lemon, Stephen Colbert, Samantha Bee, Univision, MSNBC, Ebony, GQ, CNN, and The New York Times.

For a full list of nominees: http://glaad.org/mediaawards/nominees





