THE PROM to Be Released as a Young Adult Novel

Saundra Mitchell, author of over twenty books for tweens and teens, has written the YA novelization of the hit Broadway musical comedy, The Prom. Saundra worked directly with the show's creators-Tony Award winner Bob Martin, four-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin, and Tony Award nominee Matthew Sklar-to adapt the new original musical into a reading experience that reflects the energy and humor of the show, and echoes its message of acceptance and inclusion. The book will be published on September 10, 2019 with Viking Children's Books, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers.

Seventeen-year-old Emma Nolan wants only one thing before she graduates: to dance with her girlfriend at the senior prom. But in her small town of Edgewater, Indiana, that's like asking for the moon. Alyssa Greene is her high school's "it" girl: popular, head of the student council, and daughter of the PTA president. She also has a secret. She's been dating Emma for the last year and a half.

When word gets out that Emma plans to bring a girl as her date to prom, it stirs a community-wide uproar that spirals out of control. Now, the PTA, led by Alyssa's mother, is threatening to cancel The Prom altogether. Enter Barry Glickman and Dee Dee Allen, two Broadway stars, who decide to take up the cause and get a little publicity along the way. But when they arrive in Indiana to fight on Emma's behalf, their good intentions go quickly south.

Between Emma facing the fray head-on, Alyssa wavering about coming out, and Barry and Dee Dee basking in all the attention, it's the perfect prom storm. Only when this unlikely group comes together do they realize that love is always worth fighting for.

The novelization of The Prom is an opportunity for readers everywhere to share in the Broadway experience-a heartfelt story about love, being true to oneself, and, of course, dancing!

With direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (Mean Girls, The Book of Mormon), the Broadway musical The Prom features a book by Tony Award winner Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone) and four-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (Aladdin), music by Tony Award nominee Matthew Sklar (Elf) and lyrics by four-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin. The Prom is based on an original concept by Jack Viertel. The musical The Prom began performances on October 23, 2018 and officially opened on November 15, 2018 at Broadway's Longacre Theatre. Emmy, Golden Globe & Peabody Award winner Ryan Murphy (Glee) recently announced that he will be turning The Prom into a movie event for Netflix.





