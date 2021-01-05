THE PROM & NEWSIES Star Nico Greetham Signs With A3 Artists Agency

Click Here for More Articles on THE PROM

"The Prom" Netflix star and former Broadway Newsie Nico Greetham has signed with A3 Artists Agency.

In addition, all premiering in 2020, Nico was most recently seen in Adam Rehmeier's "Dinner in America," Nina May's "First Lady," and Jonathan Wysocki's "Dramarama."

At the age of 18, Greetham auditioned for the 10th season of Fox's hit TV series "So You Think You Can Dance", where he became the top 5th male finalist. After the SYTYCD tour ended, Nico relocated to New York for his Broadway debut, where he played the role of Darcy/Jojo in Disney's hit Broadway show, "Newsies".

Nico is best known for his role as the series lead Calvin/Yellow Power Ranger in Nickelodeon's "Power Rangers Ninja Steel". The show, which was the brand's 25th Anniversary Season, followed a new team of superhuman POWER RANGERS that worked together and used their new ninja powers to prevent evil from dominating the human race and from destroying the planet earth and the universe.

Other television credits include: "Into the Dark", "NCIS", The Thundermans", "Best Time Ever with Neil Patrick Harris", "Glee" and "General Hospital".

Greetham continues to be repped by Independent Artist Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.

