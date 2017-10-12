THE PRINCESS BRIDE Returns to Theaters for 30th Anniversary Celebration; Watch Trailer

Below, check out a new trailer for the 30th Anniversary theatrical re-release of THE PRINCESS BRIDE from Fathom Events. Directed by Rob Reiner and starring Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, and Chris Sarandon, the film will be back in theaters on October 15th and October 18th. This 30th anniversary event includes a specially produced interview with Ben Mankiewicz and Rob Reiner. Click here for details.



In the tale, when the beautiful maiden Buttercup (Robin Wright) hears that her true love Westley (Cary Elwes) is dead, she reluctantly agrees to marry the loathsome Prince Humperdinck (Chris Sarandon). After Westley returns to rescue Buttercup, the two begin an epic adventure filled with fencing, fighting, giants, monsters, miracles, true love and hilarity!

The romantic comedy fantasy adventure film was based on the 1973 novel of the same name by William Goldman. The cast also featured the late André the Giant, Mandy Patinkin and Billy Crystal. This film comes in at number 88 on The American Film Institute's (AFI) "AFI's 100 Years...100 Passions" list of the 100 greatest film love stories. Since its cinema debut, it has developed into somewhat of a cult film.





Back in 2014, director Rob Reiner shared that he still intended to bring the 1987 film to the Broadway stage, despite earlier failed attempts by himself and Disney. The director revealed to entertainment news blog WENN, "I think it would make a great musical. I think the songs 'As You Wish' and 'Inconceivable', and 'The Battle of Wits' just jump out at you."

As UK's The Guardian reported at the time, Reiner had approached composer Randy Newman and musician John Mayer about writing the score for the show, but both had declined. In 2006, Tony award-winning composer Adam Guettel and author William Goldman announced their own plans to turn the film into a musical, however the project never came to fruition due to reported contract disputes.



In November 2013, Disney launched a website to provide eager fans with updates. As of now, no updates have been posted on the site. View THE PRINCESS BRIDE web site here.

Would you like to see a musical stage adaptation of the THE PRINCESS BRIDE? Let us know in the comments section below!

Source: fathomevents.com

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles