THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Cancels Performances Through 7 August Due to Positive COVID-19 Case

The Prince of Egypt has once again been forced to cancel upcoming performances due to Government-enforced COVID-19 legislation. Performances through 7 August have been cancelled at this time.

According to BritishTheatre.com, the production's COVID officers identified a positive COVID case within the company and the Government legislation requires that close-contact workforce must now isolate for 10 days.

"In accordance with Government legislation, performances from 28 July-7 August have been cancelled," reads a statement on the company's official Twitter account. "Ticket holders are being contacted by their point of purchase. We apologise for the disappointment and inconvenience caused."

The Prince of Egypt began playing to full capacity audiences on 23 July, after officially returned to the West End on 1 July. The production previously had to cancel performances from 12 July to 20 July after a positive COVID-19 case was found among the company.

The Prince of Egypt. is now booking until Saturday 8 January 2022. Tckets for all performances are available via the official website: www.ThePrinceofEgyptMusical.com

The cast of 46 currently features Luke Brady (Moses), Liam Tamne (Ramses), Christine Allado (Tzipporah), Alexia Khadime (Miriam), Joe Dixon (Seti), Debbie Kurup (Tuya), Clive Rowe* (Jethro), Mercedesz Csampai (Yocheved), Adam Pearce (Hotep), Tanisha Spring** (Nefertari), Silas Wyatt-Barke (Aaron), Simbi Akande, Casey Al-Shaqsy, Joe Atkinson, Danny Becker, Felipe Bejarano, Pàje Campbell, Catherine Cornwall, Adam Filipe, Soophia Foroughi, Natalie Green, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Kalene Jeans, Christian Knight, Jessica Lee, Oliver Lidert, Daniel Luiz, Jay Marsh, Scott Maurice, Carly Miles, Alice Readie, Samuel Sarpong-Broni, Christopher Short, Molly Smith, Ricardo Walker, Danny Williams, Niko Wirachman and Sasha Woodward together with young performers Cian Eagle-Service, Maiya Eastmond, Jersey Blu Georgia, Taylor Jenkins, Mia Lakha, George Menezes Cutts, Iman Pabani and Vishal Soni.

The adaptation of the classic DreamWorks Animation film features a cast and orchestra of more than 60 artists and Stephen Schwartz's acclaimed score includes his Academy Award-winning song When You Believe, which was a global hit for Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey, and the Deliver Us. The Original Cast Recording, released by Ghostlight Records, received a 2021 Grammy Award nomination for `Best Musical Theatre Album'.

Journey through the wonders of Ancient Egypt as two young men, raised together as brothers in a kingdom of privilege, find themselves suddenly divided by a secret past. One must rule as Pharaoh, the other must rise up and free his true people; both face a destiny that will change history forever.

The Prince of Egypt has music and lyrics by multi-Grammy and Academy Award-winner Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Godspell), a book by Philip LaZebnik (Mulan, Pocahontas) and features 10 new songs written by Stephen Schwartz together with 5 of his beloved songs from the DreamWorks Animation film (When You Believe, Deliver Us, All I Ever Wanted, Through Heaven's Eyes and The Plagues).

The Prince of Egypt is directed by Scott Schwartz with choreography by Sean Cheesman; set designs by Kevin Depinet; costume designs by Ann Hould-Ward; lighting design by Mike Billings; sound design by Gareth Owen; projection designs by Jon Driscoll; illusions by Chris Fisher; wigs, hair and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates; orchestrations by August Eriksmoen; musical supervision and arrangements by Dominick Amendum; musical direction by Dave Rose; casting by Jim Arnold CDG and children's casting by Verity Naughton CDG.