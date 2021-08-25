THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Licensing Rights Acquired by Broadway Licensing for its Dramatists Play Service Division

The Broadway hit play "The Play That Goes Wrong" by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer & Henry Shields has been acquired for licensing by Broadway Licensing for their DPS division. The Acting Edition, the only script approved for licensing, of "The Play That Goes Wrong" is also now available.

Broadway Licensing has acquired the licensing rights for the play in the United States and Canada, and the show is now available for licensing to high school, professional and amateur theatre companies from their DPS division.

From Mischief, the creators of the West End smash hit "Peter Pan Goes Wrong," and the critically acclaimed BBC TV series "The Goes Wrong Show," comes their Tony Award®-winning Broadway hit, "The Play That Goes Wrong." This hilarious hybrid of Monty Python and Sherlock Holmes is now stumbling through its eighth catastrophic year in London's West End. Performed in over thirty-five countries across six continents, winning multiple awards around the world including the WhatsOnStage and Olivier Award for Best New Comedy plus a Tony® and Drama Desk Award for Best Scenic Design of a Play, "The Play That Goes Wrong" is a global phenomenon, which is guaranteed to leave you aching with laughter!

To purchase the Acting Edition script or to license a production of "The Play That Goes Wrong," visit: http://bit.ly/DPSPlayThatGoesWrong

Stock and amateur licensing rights for over 4,000 titles are available from Dramatists Play Service at www.dramatists.com

ABOUT "THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG" and MISCHIEF

"The Play That Goes Wrong" - From Mischief, London West End's and Broadway's masters of comedy, comes the smash hit farce. Welcome to opening night of the Cornley University Drama Society's newest production, "The Murder at Haversham Manor", where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. This 1920s whodunnit has everything you never wanted in a show-an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can't play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines). Nevertheless, the accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences!

MISCHIEF - Mischief Theatre Ltd. was founded in 2008 by a group of acting graduates of LAMDA and began as an improvised comedy group. Mischief performs across the UK and internationally with original scripted and improvised work and also has a programme of workshops. The company is owned and controlled by its original members and is led by a creative group and its directors Henry Lewis and Jonathan Sayer.

Pre-pandemic, Mischief had multiple productions playing in New York and London. "The Play That Goes Wrong" (Duchess Theatre, which re-opened 18 June 2021) and "The Comedy About a Bank Robbery" (which played at the Criterion Theatre for four years). Following a record-breaking Broadway run and a very successful two-year national tour, "The Play That Goes Wrong" continues to play in New York (New World Stages since 2019, re-opening October 15th, 2021, co-produced with Kevin McCollum and JJ Abrams). In September 2019 the company started a West End residency at the Vaudeville Theatre with "Groan Ups" followed by "Magic Goes Wrong." "Magic Goes Wrong" returns to the West End for a strictly limited run at The Apollo Theatre in October. Other Mischief productions, including "Peter Pan Goes Wrong," regularly tour in licensed productions in the UK, USA and worldwide.

In 2017 Mischief Theatre Ltd. and Kenny Wax & Stage Presence, the producers of all the company's West End productions and first class UK touring productions, formed Mischief Worldwide Ltd. to manage the rights to all Mischief projects in all artforms. Mischief Worldwide Ltd., based in London, licenses copyrights, trademarks and other Mischief properties to producers, distributors, publishers and others around the world.

Mischief was first seen on television in the Royal Variety Performance of 2015 and subsequently in two BBC One Christmas specials, "Peter Pan Goes Wrong" (2016) and "A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong" (2017). In 2018 Mischief Worldwide Ltd. and the Anthology Group formed Mischief Screen Ltd., an independent TV production company headed by CEO Hilary Strong. Their Royal Television Society award-winning BBC One series "The Goes Wrong Show" aired in early 2020, with a hit Nativity special last Christmas. A second series is due to air in Autumn 2021, where the gang will tackle a "Downton"-esque family saga and a US-style prison break drama, with predictably disastrous results.

All the companies develop, create, and perform under the single name of Mischief.

Mischief is developing new works of comedy for theatre, TV, film and other media.

