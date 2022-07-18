THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Will Be Performed in Mandarin For the First Time in 2023

Click Here for More on THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

The Phantom of the Opera is headed to China next year! According to The Stage, the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical will be performed in Mandarin for the first time in 2023, adding to the existing list of 183 cities and 17 languages it has been performed in.

The Mandarin-language production will be co-created by the Really Useful Group and Troika Entertainment. Dates and venues are to be announced.

The entire cast, including the roles of The Phantom, Christine and Raoul, will be open to Mandarin speakers around the world.

Read the original story on The Stage.

T﻿﻿he longest-running show in Broadway history, Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera debuted in 1988, winning seven Tony Awards® including Best Musical. Based on Gaston Leroux's horror novel, it tells the enticing story of the Phantom, who haunts the stage of the Paris Opera and subsequently falls in love with a beautiful young soprano. Audiences are in for a thrilling night of spectacle and romance, accompanied by Broadway's most unforgettable score.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy