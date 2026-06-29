THE PASS Will Make American Debut Off-Broadway at La MaMa

The American premiere production of The Pass, written by John Donnelly and directed by Max Hunter, will open this summer. The production will star Matisse Ratron-Neal, Terry Bell, Ino Badanjak, and Oliver Rowland-Jones. Performances will begin on Thursday, July 30 with an opening night scheduled for Monday, August 3 for a five-week limited run through Friday, September 4 at La MaMa. The Pass premiered at Royal Court Theatre in London in 2014.

About The Pass

A hotel room in Eastern Europe, 2014. On the eve of their first Champions League match, two rising British football stars find themselves facing something neither preseason training nor media coaching could prepare them for. The Pass explores masculinity, desire, and the brutal machinery of fame. Sometimes the biggest risk isn't losing the match.

The Pass features set design by Seth Byrum, lighting design by Cheyenne Sykes, costume design by Amanda Roberge, sound design by Megan Culley, prop design by Thomas Jenkeleit, video design by Dwight Bellisimo, and intimacy coordination by Alysia Homminga. Julian X will serve as associate director, Roger Lipson as production stage manager and Lexi Holder as Assistant Stage Manager. Casting is by Sujotta Pace, CSA / C12 Casting.

Cast Biographies

MATISSE RATRON-NEAL (Jason) is a born and raised New York actor. His television credits include Netflix's “The Night Agent” and NBC's “Law and Order” with upcoming appearances in “Cupertino” for CBS and “Joseph of Egypt” for Amazon. Theatre credits include Girl Says Woman Says Man Says directed by Caitlin O'Connell and Last Night was a Play by Shae Shennet. A graduate of Rutgers Mason Gross School of the Arts with a BFA in Acting, Matisse also trained at Shakespeare's Globe in London where he performed in Measure for Measure. Matisse is represented by CornerStone Talent Agency and Seven Summits Management and Pictures.

Terry Bell (Ade) Terry is so excited to be a part of this American premiere! Previous credits include: Broadway: The Skin of Our Teeth (Lincoln Center Theater). Regional: It's A Wonderful Life (TheatreSquared); Inherit The Wind, A Christmas Carol (Goodman Theatre); Berlin (Court Theatre); Peter and The Starcatcher (Paramount Theatre); Routes, Love Song (Remy Bumppo Theater); The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time (Steppenwolf Theater). Television credits include: “Elementary,” “Emperor of Ocean Park,” “The Chi,” “Chicago Fire.”

INO BADANJAK (Lyndsey) Off-Broadway: Queens (MTC) Regional: Romeo & Juliet (Shakespeare in the Sound), Phaedra's Love (Lenfest Center for the Arts) TV credits: The Pitt (HBO Max), NCIS: Origins (CBS), Pretty Little Liars: Summer School (HBO Max), Law&Order: SVU (NBC), The Assassin (Prime UK). 2023 Princess Grace Award. Juilliard MFA.

Oliver Rowland-Jones (Harry) A British-American trained under James Brill of The Neighborhood Playhouse. Most recently he appeared in Oedipus at Studio 54, other credits include Christopher Boone in The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time and Christopher Wren in The Mousetrap. Thrilled to be making his Off-Broadway debut with The Pass.

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...