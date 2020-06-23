THE ONE-ACT PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Released for College and High School Licensing by Dramatists Play Service

The One-Act Play That Goes Wrong is now available for college and high school licensing from Dramatists Play Service.

From Mischief, the creators of the Tony-winning Broadway hit, the West End show Peter Pan Goes Wrong, and the TV series The Goes Wrong Show, this is the original one-act play which started everything going wrong.

This one-act version of the Broadway and West End comedy The Play That Goes Wrong, is ideal for college and high school productions and will be formally announced via a video by the playwrights at Educational Theatre Association's annual International Thespian Festival today.

DPS President Peter Hagan writes, "Dramatists Play Service is thrilled to embark on our new relationship with Mischief and hilarious, wonderful writers Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields with The One-Act Play That Goes Wrong. This play, to be produced solely by schools, will be the first of many Goes Wrong titles."

Mischief authors Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields add, "We are delighted to work with Peter and his team to share our unique brand of comedy and spread laughter across America. We look forward to seeing the ingenuity and creativity of American schools applied to the world of Goes Wrong."

You all know the classic murder mystery story, there has been an untimely death at a country manor, everyone is a suspect and an inspector is set on the case to find who the culprit is. However when this play is performed by the accident-prone thespians of The Cornley Drama Society, everything that can go wrong... does! The actors and crew battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences!

Over the course of an hour expect a plethora of disasters from missed lines to falling props. Do you ever find out who murdered Charles Haversham? You'll have to see for yourself!

Territorial restrictions may apply. For more information and to license The One-Act Play That Goes Wrong visit: https://bit.ly/DPSOneActPlayThatGoesWrong.

Stock and amateur licensing rights for over 4,000 plays and musicals are also available via www.dramatists.com

