THE MUSIC OF JAMES BOND Announced at Swing 46

Join stars of Broadway, the Metropolitan Opera, and Bond Girl Lana Wood in a thrilling evening featuring the music of James Bond with two hours open bar cocktails, a four course dinner and dancing following the concert!

Just in time for the premiere of the new James Bond film, No Time to Die, join stars of Broadway, the Metropolitan Opera, the Swingadelic Big Band, and Bond Girl Lana Wood (Plenty O'Toole in Diamonds are Forever) in a glittering concert featuring the music of 007 at New York's premiere big band supper club, Swing 46, located in the heart of Midtown Manhattan!

The festivities include a four-course dinner, two hours open bar with specialty Bond cocktails, and an interview with Lana Wood in which she will discuss her experiences while filming Diamonds are Forever with Sean Connery. After the concert, guests are invited to swing dance the night away.

Tickets are $100 per person. VIP seating with Lana Wood $200. Event is presented and generously underwritten by Athena Music Foundation.

Athena Music Foundation presents dynamic, world class performances to diverse audiences in New York City and around the globe and is a registered 501(c)(3) charitable organization EIN 83-0589917. Your donation is greatly appreciated and tax-deductible to the full extent of the law.

Scheduled performers: Lana Wood (Diamonds are Forever), Constantine Maroulis (Tony Award nominee Rock of Ages), Glenn Seven Allen (Light in the Piazza), Siri Howard (LES MISERABLES), Drew Siegla (Fiddler on the Roof), Stephanie Lynne Mason (Fiddler on the Roof), Krysty Swann (Metropolitan Opera), Megan Weston (San Diego Opera), Franco Pomponi (Metropolitan Opera), Sishel Claverie (Houston Grand Opera), Catriona Fray (Mamma Mia), Rachel Querreveld (Opera Orlando), Michael Fennelly (Lincoln Center), Melanie Campbell (Opera in Williamsburg), Jason Tramm (MidAtlantic Opera), Mason Tramm (John Anderson Tour), Dave Post and the Swingadelic Big Band (Swing 46)

Performers subject to change. Proof of vaccination and ID required.

For information visit http://007atswing46.eventbrite.com.