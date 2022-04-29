THE MINUTES Star Noah Reid Releases New Single, 'Minneapolis'

Singer-songwriter and actor Noah Reid today released the third single, "Minneapolis," from his upcoming album, Adjustments, available to stream or download here. Adjustments, Reid's third album, is set to release on June 24.

Written during Reid's time on the road, "Minneapolis" paints a detailed picture of the mundane, and sometimes lonely, moments on tour. The track demonstrates Reid's incisive storytelling ability, with each lyric drawing immense meaning from the most granular details.

Noah Reid has earned a permanent place in the music industry as a result of his powerful vocals and honest delivery. Evident on his debut album Songs from a Broken Chair (2016) and sophomore album Gemini (2020), Reid's songwriting style is reminiscent of singer-songwriters of the seventies but with a contemporary twist, resulting in a signature polished, albeit slightly rusted over, tone. "Minneapolis" is the third single from Reid's highly-anticipated, forthcoming third record which is set to release on June 24.

As an actor, Reid is best known for playing "Patrick" in the Emmy-winning comedy series Schitt's Creek, for which he won a Screen Actors Guild Award, along with the cast, for 'Best Ensemble.' He can currently be seen in Brian Watkins' Amazon series Outer Range opposite Josh Brolin, Imogen Poots and Lewis Pullman and on Broadway as the lead of Tracy Letts' play The Minutes, which opened to rave reviews earlier this month.