THE LION KING to Welcome Camilla Lockhart as Young Nala
Lockhart will alternate with current cast member Emma Origenes in the role.
The Lion King will welcome Camilla Lockhart as Young Nala beginning tonight Tuesday, August 18. Lockhart will alternate with current cast member Emma Origenes in the role. Andrea Guzman played her final performance Sunday, August 16. Caleb Beltran and Firo Oliva continue in their roles alternating as Young Simba.
CAMILLA LOCKHART (Young Nala at certain performances) is making her Broadway debut in The Lion King! TV credits include: “Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed” (Apple TV); Shallow End.
ABOUT The Lion King
Since its premiere on November 13, 1997, 32 global productions have been seen by over 130 million people. Produced by Disney Theatrical Group, under the direction of Andrew Flatt and Anne Quart, The Lion King has made theatrical history with two productions worldwide running 20 or more years and three others running 25 or more years.
Performed over its lifetime in nine different languages (English, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Dutch, Spanish, Mandarin and Portuguese), there are currently nine productions of The Lion King around the world: Broadway, London, Paris, Hamburg, Madrid, Tokyo, Mexico City and on tour across North America and Australia. The Lion King has played over 100 cities in 24 countries on every continent except Antarctica. Its worldwide gross exceeds that of any film, Broadway show or other entertainment title in box office history.
The Lion King won six 1998 Tony Awards: Best Musical, Best Scenic Design (Richard Hudson), Best Costume Design (Julie Taymor), Best Lighting Design (Donald Holder), Best Choreography (Garth Fagan) and Best Direction of a Musical (Julie Taymor). The Lion King has also earned more than 70 major arts awards including the 1998 NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the 1999 Grammy for Best Musical Show Album, the 1999 Evening Standard Award for Theatrical Event of the Year and the 1999 Laurence Olivier Awards for Best Choreography and Best Costume Design.
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