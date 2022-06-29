THE KITE RUNNER Will Offer $35 Rush Tickets on TodayTix

The Kite Runner will be offering $35 rush tickets on TodayTix beginning with its first performance on July 6.

The play is set to run at the Hayes Theater through October 30.

A limited number of $35 tickets will be available on the TodayTix app at 9 a.m. each day, on a first-come, first-served basis. You can request up to two tickets per performance.

Learn more on TodayTix.

Based on Khaled Hosseini's internationally best-selling novel and adapted by Matthew Spangler, the production comes to New York from two successful seasons in London's West End.

One of the best-loved and most highly acclaimed novels of our time, The Kite Runner is a haunting tale of friendship spanning cultures and continents, that follows one man's journey to confront his past and find redemption. Afghanistan is a divided country on the verge of war and two childhood friends are about to be torn apart. It's a beautiful afternoon in Kabul and the skies are full of the excitement and joy of a kite flying tournament. But neither of the boys can foresee the terrible incident which will shatter their lives forever.