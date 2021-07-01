THE KING'S WIFE Musical Releases First Single 'I Know You'

The first single 'I KNOW YOU' from the new musical The King's Wife by Grammy-nominated composer Jamie Floyd and Mêlisa Annis, is now available on all platforms as of May 5th and will be featured on Musical Theatre Radio.

As well, Floyd and Annis will be featured on the station in a podcast interview with host Jean-Paul Yovanoff on July 17th. "We love Musical Theatre Radio - it is a great destination for brand new musicals", says The King's Wife producer Jennifer Kranz. "Mêlisa and Jamie always have exciting updates for the fans, fun anecdotes and insider insights about the development of this special show - and they will definitely be sharing some in their chat."

With music by Grammy-nominated composer Jamie Floyd and a book by Mêlisa Annis, The King's Wife is a new musical that reinvents the relationship between Catherine of Aragon and Anne Boleyn, the first two wives of King Henry VIII. History paints these women as bitter enemies.

Based on historic clues, The King's Wife revisits the narrative, telling the story of like-minded friends and progressive confidantes, creating plans for England's future, before they are stripped of options - and each other- in a devastating game of politics and power. A period piece, with a progressive vibe and an original score ranging from rock to waltz, it is a soulful, moving story about female friendship and the darkness in a world in which great women can be torn down.

