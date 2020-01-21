THE KING'S SPEECH To Make D.C. Debut At National Theatre

David Seidler's original play THE KING'S SPEECH will make its D.C. debut at The National Theatre from February 11-16, 2020. The original play - which inspired the 2010 Oscar-winning film by the same name - marks the eleventh installment in the venue's 2019-2020 Broadway at the National series, which is set to include an unprecedented 17 productions.

King George VI (Bertie) is thrust onto the world stage after the abdication of his older brother, Edward. Shy, fragile, and afflicted with a profound stammer, Bertie is ill equipped to lead a nation on the brink of world war. When traditional medical interventions fail, Bertie's wife Elizabeth convinces her husband to seek help from an unconventional Harley Street speech therapist, Lionel Logue. Their success or failure as therapist and patient and as unexpected friends, will seal their destiny, the destiny of England and perhaps the world, in this compelling true story.

Drama Desk Award winner Nick Westrate will star as Bertie (Prince Albert, Duke of York), with Michael Bakkensen as speech therapist Lionel Logue.

The ensemble will include Jeff Diebold (Royal Herald / Royal Footman), Kevin Gudahl (Winston Churchill), John Judd (George V), Elizabeth Ledo (Myrtle Logue), David Lively (Stanley Baldwin), Tim Monsion (BBC News Reader / Royal Footman), Maggie Lacey (Elizabeth, Duchess of York), Jeff Parker (David, Prince of Wales), Tiffany Scott (Wallis Simpson), Chad Patterson (Royal Foortman), and Trevor Strahan (Royal Footmen). Additional cast includes Harry Belden, Michelle Jasso, Bill Kux, and Tony Dobrowolski.

THE KING'S SPEECH is written by David Seidler, with direction by Michael Wilson. The creative team includes Tova Wolff (Associate Director), Kevin Depinet (Scenic Designer), David C. Woolard (Costume Designer), Howell Binkley (Lighting Designer), Hana Kim (Projection Designer), Richard Jarvie (Wig and Make-Up Designer), and Jane Lanier (Choreographer). Original Music and Sound Design is by John Gromada. Additional creative team includes Robert Croghan (Assistant Costume Designer), Jeremy Cunningham (Associate Lighting Designer), Joseph Disbrow (Associate Sound Designer), and Shane-Ann Youts (Dialect Coach). Casting is by Bob Mason, Billy Hopkins, and Ashley Ingram.

Tickets for THE KING'S SPEECH may be purchased at TheNationalDC.com, by calling 1-800-514-3849.





