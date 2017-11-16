THE KING AND I to Head to the West End with Kelli O'Hara and Ken Watanabe June 2018!

Looks like the West End will be getting to know Kelli O'Hara and Ken Watanabe.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Lincoln Center Theater's production of THE KING AND I, directed by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher, will officially begin previews at the London Palladium on June 21, 2018. Tickets go on sale at 10 AM Friday, November 17.

One of Rodgers & Hammerstein's finest works, The King and I boasts a score which features such beloved classics as Getting To Know You; Hello, Young Lovers; Shall We Dance?; I Have Dreamed; and Something Wonderful. Set in 1860's Bangkok, the musical tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna Leonowens, a British schoolteacher, whom the imperious King brings to Siam to tutor his many wives and children.

