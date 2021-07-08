THE KARATE KID Musical Will Get Pre-Broadway Tryout in Spring 2022

As BroadwayWorld first reported last year, a musical version of The Karate Kid has been in development, and today, we finally we have a better idea of when to expect the new musical. According to an Equity casting notice, the show will hold work sessions this Fall, with a pre- Broadway out-of-town tryout set for Spring 2022.

Based on the smash hit Columbia Pictures motion picture, and featuring a book by the film's screenwriter Robert Mark Kamen and music and lyrics by Drew Gasparini, The Karate Kid will be directed by renowned Japanese director Amon Miyamoto and choreographed by MTV VMA nominees Keone and Mari Madrid. The Karate Kid will feature set design by Tony® and two-time Emmy Award® winner Derek McLane.

The Karate Kid hit cineplexes in 1984, it became an instant cultural phenomenon earning rave reviews and racking up nearly $100 million at the box office. Featuring now-iconic performances by Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki "Pat" Morita, and Elisabeth Shue, that original film spawned a media franchise that includes a total of five films, an animated television series; and YouTube Premium's "Cobra Kai," which is currently in production on its third season. It's also widely credited with popularizing karate in the United States.