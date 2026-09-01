THE JONBENÉT GAME Playwright Tori Keenan-Zelt to Appear at Drama Book Shop This Fall

The Drama Book Shop will host an exclusive evening with award-winning playwright and screenwriter Tori Keenan-Zelt on Thursday, October 1, from 7:30 PM to 8:30 PM at 266 West 39th Street, New York, NY.

The special event centers on Keenan-Zelt's acclaimed play, The JonBenét Game, a gripping examination of true crime, memory, and unspoken grief. When best friends Molly and Rae were 12, they played a secret sleepover game reenacting JonBenét Ramsey's murder. Twenty years later, Rae is a guidance counselor at their former middle school, determined to keep the past buried. Following Molly's untimely death, Molly's 12-year-old daughter unearths their childhood playbook—resurfacing the dangerous ritual and pulling Rae back into the game. The JonBenét Game dives into the complex, uneasy space true crime provides women navigating taboo themes of violence, mortality, and survival.

A celebrated writer whose work spans stage and screen. Originally from Pittsburgh, she holds a BA from Harvard and an MFA from NYU Tisch Asia. Her plays include The JonBenét Game (NNPN Rolling World Premiere), How the Baby Died (Bay Area Playwrights Festival, Ingram New Works), Air Space (Kilroys List), and Truth/Dare (NYITA Nominee). She is an Emmy-nominated writer for PBS's Colonial Williamsburg series, and her one-act play How to Be a Widow was featured on NPR's Playing on Air. Keenan-Zelt is currently developing her debut feature film.

Event Details & Ticketing Information

Date: Thursday, October 1

Time: 7:30 PM – 8:30 PM (Doors open at 7:15 PM)

Location: The Drama Book Shop, 266 West 39th Street, NYC

Admission: Reservations are available via Eventbrite. Admission requires the on-site purchase of The JonBenét Game ($10.95), collected at the register upon arrival.

Waitlist & Inquiries: In the event of a sellout, guests can email Events@Dramabookshop.com to join the official waiting list. General inquiries should be directed to rsvp@dramabookshop.com.

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming