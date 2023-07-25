THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW Starring BenDeLaCreme & Jinkx Monsoon Comes to Kings Theatre, December 1

Another holiday season brings another year of fabulous spectacle, whip-smart comedy, brand new songs, and annual favorites.

By: Jul. 25, 2023

THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW Starring BenDeLaCreme & Jinkx Monsoon Comes to Kings Theatre, December 1

The Jinkx & Dela Holiday Show starring BenDeLaCreme & Jinkx Monsoon will be coming to Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY on Friday, December 1, 2023. Tickets are on sale now. For additional information, please visit https://www.kingstheatre.com/events/jinkx-and-dela-holiday-show/.
 
You better watch out, you better not cry, because “The Queens of Christmas” (Entertainment Weekly) are coming back to YOUR town with a brand-new edition of the internationally acclaimed The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show!

Another holiday season brings another year of fabulous spectacle, whip-smart comedy, brand new songs, and annual favorites. Join the sugary DeLa and spicy Jinkx for an evening the New York Times says is “sure to lift your spirits and make you howl with laughter.”

The historic Kings Theatre reopened in 2015 as one of New York’s premier performing arts venues. Providing a destination for large-scale popular entertainment and serving as a resource for local arts groups and community organizations, Kings is a cultural and economic cornerstone of the Flatbush community and a major fixture to Brooklyn’s vibrant cultural landscape. The classic 20th-century movie palace was inspired by the French Renaissance Revival style of the Palace of Versailles and the Paris Opera House. With over 3,000 seats—the largest of its kind in Brooklyn, the restoration revived the historic structure’s original splendor and transformed the theatre into a state-of-the-art facility. Kings Theatre is operated by Ambassador Theatre Group




