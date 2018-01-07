THE HANDMAID'S TALE's Elisabeth Moss Wins Golden Globe For Best Actress

Emmy Award winner Elisabeth Moss has won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Offred,a besieged survivor in a near-future dystopian New England, in Hulu's THE HANDMAID'S TALE.

The actress most recently appeared on Broadway in 2015's THE HEIDI CHRONICLES. She also starred in the 2008 revival of SPEED THE PLOW.



Moss is known for her roles as Zoey Bartlet, the youngest daughter of President Josiah Bartlet, on the NBC television series THE WEST WING (1999-2006) and Peggy Olson, secretary-turned-copywriter, on the AMC series MAD MEN (2007-2015), which earned her six Emmy Awards nominations and one Golden Globe nomination.



She also starred as Det. Robin Griffin in the BBC miniseries TOP OF THE LAKE (2013, 2017), a role which won her a Golden Globe and Satellite Award for Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Film.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





