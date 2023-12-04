THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA Original Cast Recording to be Released in 2024

GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS has announced plans for an original cast recording of the Lincoln Center Theater production of The Gardens of Anuncia, with book, music, and lyrics by Michael John LaChiusa, directed and co-choreographed by Graciela Daniele. The cast album is being recorded today – Monday, December 4 – to be released in 2024. The album will be produced by Lawrence Manchester and Michael John LaChiusa.

The Gardens of Anuncia marks the fourth collaboration between Michael John LaChiusa and Graciela Daniele at Lincoln Center Theater to receive an original cast recording following Hello Again (1994), Marie Christine (1999), and Bernarda Alba (2006). The New York Times calls the show, “A sweet reverie of a musical,” while the Wall Street Journal says, “Mr. LaChiusa's score, its subtle harmonies and often clever lyrics, is one of his finest” and Theatermania declares, “It's awfully refreshing to hear smart, simple music like this. Michael John LaChiusa's melodies in this heartwarming musical are so infectious that they make you want to get up and dance!”

The Gardens of Anuncia began previews Thursday, October 19 and opened on Monday, November 20 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater (150 West 65 Street). The musical stars Enrique Acevedo, Andréa Burns, Eden Espinosa, Priscilla Lopez, Tally Sessions, Mary Testa and Kalyn West.

Originally developed and produced at The Old Globe, The Gardens of Anuncia is inspired by the early life story of an icon of the American stage: Broadway legend Graciela Daniele. Anuncia (Priscilla Lopez) tends the garden of her country house as she reflects on her life, looking back on her girlhood in Juan Perón's Argentina and paying homage to the family of women whose love and sacrifices allowed her to become an artist. This funny, poignant, and beautiful musical features a beguilingly romantic and tango-infused score filled with the exuberant sounds of women reveling in the joys of being alive.

The Gardens of Anuncia features co-choreography by Alex Sanchez, orchestrations by Michael Starobin, music direction by Deborah Abramson, and casting by Tara Rubin Casting, Xavier Rubiano, CSA. The production has sets by Mark Wendland, costumes by Toni-Leslie James, lighting by Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, recreated by David Lander, and sound by Drew Levy. Thomas J. Gates is the Stage Manager.

This recording marks Ghostlight's seventh album with Michael John LaChiusa (First Daughter Suite, Giant, Queen of the Mist, See What I Wanna See, Bernarda Alba, and Little Fish).

The 2023-2024 Newhouse season is made possible, in part, with support from the Samuel I. Newhouse Foundation. Special thanks to The Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust for supporting new American work at LCT. Our thanks to the Jerome L. Greene Foundation for their gift honoring André Bishop as Producing Artistic Director. The Gardens of Anuncia is generously supported by Celso Gonzalez-Falla and The Gilman & Gonzalez-Falla Arts Foundation. LCT gratefully acknowledges support for this production from The Ted & Mary Jo Shen Charitable Gift Fund.

Lincoln Center Theater, under the direction of André Bishop, is one of New York's favorite not-for-profit theaters. Now in its 39th year, LCT has produced over 200 plays and musicals at the Vivian Beaumont, Mitzi E. Newhouse, and Claire Tow Theaters at Lincoln Center and other theaters on and off-Broadway, as well as touring productions nationally and around the world. Outstanding recent productions include its Tony Award-winning productions of Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I and South Pacific, J.T. Rogers' Oslo, War Horse, Tom Stoppard's The Coast of Utopia; Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady, Candrice Jones' Flex, Aya Ogawa's The Nosebleed, Ayad Akhtar's Pulitzer Prize-winning play Disgraced, and Dominque Morisseau's Pipeline. LCT encourages emerging artists through play readings, workshops and LCT3, which is dedicated to producing new work by the next generation of theater artists and bringing new audiences to Lincoln Center Theater. Open Stages, LCT's education program, reaches thousands of public-school students annually with curriculum-related projects, tickets to LCT productions, and a Shakespeare Program. The theater is also the publisher of the Lincoln Center Theater Review, which explores subjects related to its productions.

GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS has become the leading independent force in Original Broadway Cast Recordings – building a library of over 200 records over the past 22 years, featuring some of the most successful Broadway musicals and solo albums by Broadway's brightest stars. Founded by Grammy Award winner Kurt Deutsch, Ghostlight has won Grammy Awards for The Band's Visit, The Book of Mormon, In the Heights, and Beautiful – The Carole King Musical. Ghostlight has also released solo albums from Patti LuPone, Kelli O'Hara, Sutton Foster, Billy Porter, and more. The label continues to support the new generation of musical theater composers and has developed extensive relationships with Jason Robert Brown, Michael John LaChiusa, and David Yazbek, as well as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Pasek & Paul, Tom Kitt, Joe Iconis, and Shaina Taub. Ghostlight Records is part of the Arts Music division at Warner Music Group. GhostlightRecords.com

Photo credit: Julieta Cervantes