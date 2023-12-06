Photos: Go Inside the Cast Recording Session of THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA

The cast features Enrique Acevedo, Andréa Burns, Eden Espinosa, Priscilla Lopez, Tally Sessions, Mary Testa and Kalyn West.

By: Dec. 06, 2023

GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS is releasing an original cast recording of the Lincoln Center Theater production of The Gardens of Anuncia, with book, music, and lyrics by Michael John LaChiusa, directed and co-choreographed by Graciela Daniele. The cast album was recorded this week and will be released in 2024. The album will be produced by Lawrence Manchester and Michael John LaChiusa.

Check out photos from the recording below!

The Gardens of Anuncia marks the fourth collaboration between Michael John LaChiusa and Graciela Daniele at Lincoln Center Theater to receive an original cast recording following Hello Again (1994), Marie Christine (1999), and Bernarda Alba (2006).  The New York Times calls the show, “A sweet reverie of a musical,” while the Wall Street Journal says, “Mr. LaChiusa's score, its subtle harmonies and often clever lyrics, is one of his finest” and Theatermania declares, “It's awfully refreshing to hear smart, simple music like this. Michael John LaChiusa's melodies in this heartwarming musical are so infectious that they make you want to get up and dance!” 

The Gardens of Anuncia began previews Thursday, October 19 and opened on Monday, November 20 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater (150 West 65 Street).  The musical stars Enrique Acevedo, Andréa Burns, Eden Espinosa, Priscilla Lopez, Tally Sessions, Mary Testa and Kalyn West.

Originally developed and produced at The Old Globe, The Gardens of Anuncia is inspired by the early life story of an icon of the American stage: Broadway legend Graciela Daniele. Anuncia (Priscilla Lopez) tends the garden of her country house as she reflects on her life, looking back on her girlhood in Juan Perón's Argentina and paying homage to the family of women whose love and sacrifices allowed her to become an artist. This funny, poignant, and beautiful musical features a beguilingly romantic and tango-infused score filled with the exuberant sounds of women reveling in the joys of being alive. 

The Gardens of Anuncia features co-choreography by Alex Sanchez, orchestrations by Michael Starobin, music direction by Deborah Abramson, and casting by Tara Rubin Casting, Xavier Rubiano, CSA. The production has sets by Mark Wendland, costumes by Toni-Leslie James, lighting by Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, recreated by David Lander, and sound by Drew Levy.  Thomas J. Gates is the Stage Manager.

This recording marks Ghostlight's seventh album with Michael John LaChiusa (First Daughter Suite, Giant, Queen of the Mist, See What I Wanna See, Bernarda Alba, and Little Fish).




GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS will release an original cast recording for 'THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA' from LINCOLN CENTER THEATER.

