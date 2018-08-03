THE FRIDAY SIX: Get to Know Your Favorite NYMF Stars- Jeff Davis of THE GUNFIGHTER MEETS HIS MATCH

Click Here for More Articles on THE FRIDAY SIX

In this week's edition, we caught up with Jeff Davis, who directed and choreographed The Gunfighter Meets His Match, running at NYMF through August 4.

What is the first Broadway show you ever saw?

The first show I saw was Cats. The cats terrified/traumatized me when they came down the aisle. I was little.

What is your most unique pre-show ritual?

It's not really unique but, when I was dancing with Attack Theatre, I liked to put on headphones and dance around like crazy... I also do a lot of pre-show handstands.

What is your most memorable "the show must go on" moment?

Once I forgot my contact lenses but didn't realize till just before going onstage. I didn't tell me my dance partner until after the show because I didn't want to worry her. I had to trust my instincts & the show went on!

Who is your Broadway crush?

Jonathan Groff

Describe your NYMF show in 5 words?

Fun, Beautiful, Wild West Adventure!

Where can people follow you online?

Instagram: @mr.jazzyboots and Facebook: Jeff Davis or www.thegunfightermusical.com

