THE FRIDAY SIX: Get to Know Your Favorite Broadway Stars- COME FROM AWAY's Q. Smith!

In this week's edition, we caught up with Q. Smith, who is currently starring in COME FROM AWAY at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre.

What is the first Broadway show you ever saw?

Les Miserables on Tour/Miss Saigon on Broadway

What is your most unique pre-show ritual?

Opening my dressing room window at half hour and having "conversations" with Broadway. (AKA Brah-way)

What is your most memorable "the show must go on" moment?

Being called by a friend to be a "stand in" in a play with 5 women. None of them knew their lines and I had swung this play before and knew all the parts. I dressed in all black and literally stood on stage as the 6th woman and filled in the missing lines. BWAHAHA!!!!!!! I can't believe I did that. LOL!

What is the one role you want to play before you die?

Mrs. Lovett or Carlotta

Who is your Broadway crush?

Norm Lewis (duh!), Brian d'Arcy James (duh and duh!), and a musician, who shall remain nameless. He plays in pits everywhere. Extremely talented and super cute.

Where can people follow you online?

Instagram - @qperstar and/or my website QdotSmith.com

