THE FRIDAY SIX: Get to Know Your Favorite Broadway Stars- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY's Emily Padgett!

In this week's edition, we caught up with Emily Padgett, who is currently starring in CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at the Lunt Fontanne Theatre.

What is the first Broadway show you ever saw?

The Lion King. I sat front row mezz and bawled throughout the entire opening number.

What is your most unique pre-show ritual?

I really don't have one. It depends on the show. I definitely do not like being late, though! So regardless of the role I always get to the theatre an hour before.

What is your most memorable "the show must go on" moment?

During the out of town tryout for Side Show I peed my pants a little. Yep. Erin and I had no pee breaks during Act 1 or Act 2...and by "Who Will Love Me as I Am" I was in such pain and couldn't stand still doing everything I could not to pee everywhere. I think I had a moment of asking myself, "What would Patti LuPone do?? Would she just let it go and everyone would think it was brilliant because she was so in the moment??" Luckily, I only peed enough for me to know and my poor dresser :)

What is the one role you want to play before you die?

I don't think it has been written yet. I love creating roles and have been very lucky in the past couple of years to do so. If I HAD to choose... orma Desmond in Sunset Boulvard/Desiree Armfeldt in A Little Night Music. Aging Divas are always appealing.

Who is your Broadway crush?

Well that is EASY!! Josh Young :) have you heard those dulcet tones...

Where can people follow you online?

Follow me @missempadgett on Instagram

And @missempadgett on Twitter

