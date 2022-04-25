THE DOORMEN Will Play For Three Performances At Teatro LATEA

The Doormen, an original musical, will play for three performances at Teatro LATEA as part of the New York Theatre Festival. Victor Verhaeghe and Joe Boover co-wrote the book and lyrics, with music by Joe Boover and Jason Cohen.

The show was previously produced in the 2014 New York International Fringe Festival, where it received rave reviews and was given the highest rating of 'Outstanding Production' by FringeReviewUS and was featured in their Top Five Picks of The Fringe.

The Doormen tells the story of Danny Pinkerton, a young orphan-turned-doorman, who embarks on a journey to finally earn his estranged father's approval by becoming 'Doorman of The Year'. It won't be an easy task to surpass doorman veteran Brock Tanner Kurosawa, winner of 'Doorman of the Year' for 29 consecutive years; but what Danny lacks in experience he makes up for in faith in the mythic doorman code left behind by his father. Will he win his father's approval, or will his domineering, doorman-hating foster mommy, Bryce Dallas Howard (not the actress) eliminate the profession altogether?

The production stars the show's writers Victor Verhaeghe* ("Boardwalk Empire," Bridge of Spies, the doorman from "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") as Brock Tanner Kurosawa and Joe Boover* (Million Dollar Quartet nat'l tour) as Danny Leviticus Pinkerton. It also features Michelle Pruiett* (The Little Mermaid) as Bryce Dallas Howard (not the actress) and Melanie McCammon and Graham Bailey* playing everyone else, including Mrs. Kettler-Mermen-Shermer, the Door-bots, and Jesus Christ himself. At the helm directing is Broadway veteran Robert Petkoff (Ragtime, All The Way, Fun Home nat'l tour). Choreography is by Babs C. and musical direction is by Jason Cohen. Donovan Devito and Abigail Thurston serve as stage managers.

The dates and times of the performances are May 2nd at 9 pm, May 4th at 9pm, and May 7th at 6:45pm. Teatro LATEA is located at 107 Suffolk Street. AEA members can present their membership card at the box office for complimentary standby tickets. To purchase tickets, please visit https://newyorktheaterfestival.com/the-doormen-the-musical/. For more information about The Doormen, please visit TheDoormenMusical.com. *Appearing courtesy of Actor's Equity Association