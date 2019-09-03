THE CROSSING Will Host A Site-Specific Presentation At The Washington Crossing Park On The Delaware River

The new musical, The Crossing and the Ten Crucial Days, will present an industry reading at the Washington Crossing Park on the Delaware River in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, where the titular crossing took place. Directed by Gabriel Vega Weissman (Titus Burgess in Concert), with book and lyrics by Jason Huza (It Happened in Key West) and music by John Allen Watts, the reading will take place on September 5th, 2019. With support from The Washington Crossing Park, The Ten Crucial Days Organization, and the Crossing Vineyards, the site-specific musical presentation is drawing on the local roots.

The Crossing and the Ten Crucial Days is about the lauded events of winter 1776/77, viewed through the eyes of the then failing but determined George Washington and his cadre of generals, assistants, and farmer/soldiers. Emphasized are the contributions of the everyday people of the time: both the sung and unsung heroes.

The cast features Elijah Caldwell (A Strange Loop), Mark Campbell (The Lion King Nat'l Tour), Ethan Crystal, Barry DeBois (Once Nat'l Tour), Gavin Esham (Naked Boys Singing!), Ryan Morales Green, Carson Higgins (American Idiot Nat'l Tour), Adam Kaster, Chloe Kostman, Tess Primack (Fiddler on the Roof), Lauren Robinson, Jim Schubin, Jim Stanek, and Cartreze Tucker (Motown: The Musical Nat'l Tour). Nissa Kahle will be leading the music direction, and Jenna Lazar will stage manage. Produced by David Treatman and Denise Peterson, executive produced by Roger S. Williams. General management is provided by Gwynne Richmond from Evan Bernardin Productions.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You