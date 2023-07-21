THE COLOR PURPLE Film Release Date May Shift Amidst Strikes

Details have not been revealed as to when the new release date may be.

By: Jul. 21, 2023

The Color Purple Movie


Amidst the ongoing strikes, Warner Bros. may be shifting the release date for the upcoming movie musical adaptation of The Color Purple, Variety reports. This comes as the result of the strikes of SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America, who are fighting producers for new contracts.



Read the original story on Variety.

The Color Purple shifted its release date once before, originally set to hit cinemas on December 20. Earlier this year, the film's release was moved to Christmas day, December 25.

The Color Purple stars Fantasia Barrino, Halle Bailey, Danielle BrooksTaraji P. Henson, and more. Directed by Blitz Bazawule and produced Oprah WinfreyBarrino leads the cast of the film as Celie. Brooks reprises her Tony-nominated performance as Sofia, which we played in the musical's 2016 revival. Henson stars as Shug Avery.

The star-studded film also includes Corey Hawkins as Harpo, H.E.R. as Squeak, and Colman Domingo as Mister. Bailey and Ciara will share the role of Celie's beloved sister, Nettie, with Bailey playing the younger version of the character and Ciara playing the older version. Phylicia Pearl Mpasi plays Young Celie.

Oscar-nominee Aunjanue Ellis will play Celie and Nettie's mother, Elizabeth Marvel plays Miss Millie, GRAMMY-winner Jon Batiste will play a piano man and the husband of Shug Avery.

The cast is rounded out by Louis Gossett, Jr. will play the role of Ol' Mister, David Alan Grier is Reverend Avery, Tamela J. Mann will play First Lady, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi is Young Celie, Deon Cole is Alfonso, and Stephen Hill will play the role of Buster.

The Color Purple is an unforgettable story of enduring love and triumph over adversity. With a fresh, joyous score of jazz, ragtime, gospel and blues, this stirring family chronicle follows the inspirational Celie, as she journeys from childhood through joy and despair, anguish and hope to discover the power of love and life.

The film is based on the novel by Alice Walker and based on the musical stage play, book (of the musical stage play) by Marsha Norman, music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray. The executive producers Alice Walker, Rebecca Walker, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Carla Gardini, Mara Jacobs, Adam Fell, Courtenay Valenti, Sheila Walcott and Michael Beugg.

Watch the trailer below!




