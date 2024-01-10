THE COLOR PURPLE Classes Come to Peloton This Month

There are five different classes to choose from, spanning four modalities.

By: Jan. 10, 2024

The Color Purple Movie
THE COLOR PURPLE Classes Come to Peloton This Month

A lineup of special The Color Purple classes are coming to Peloton, as part of the Broadway series. The classes will feature music from the 2023 film.

There are five different classes to choose from, spanning four modalities, and even including one class being taught in German. All of the classes in the series will take place live.

The Color Purple Peloton Class Lineup

20 min. The Color Purple Ride with Benny Adami – January 11 at 1:30pm ET [German]

30 min. The Color Purple Run with Joslyn Thompson Rule – January 11 at 2:30pm ET

20 min. The Color Purple Row with Ash Pryor – January 11 at 6:00pm ET

30 min. The Color Purple Walk with Matty Maggiacomo – January 11 at 7:00pm ET

30 min. The Color Purple Ride with Tunde Oyeneyin – January 11 at 7:00pm ET

About The Color Purple

Based on Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and the 2005 Broadway musical, The Color Purple is an unforgettable story of enduring love and triumph over adversity.

With a fresh, joyous score of jazz, ragtime, gospel and blues, this stirring family chronicle follows the inspirational Celie, as she journeys from childhood through joy and despair, anguish and hope to discover the power of love and life.

The new film stars Fantasia BarrinoTaraji P. HensonDanielle Brooks, Halle Bailey, Colman DomingoCorey HawkinsAunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, David Alan Grier, H.E.R., Ciara, Jon BatisteLouis Gossett, Jr., Tamela Mann, Deon Cole, Stephen Hill, Terrence J. Smith, Tiffany Elle Burgess, Aba Arthur, Elizabeth Marvel, and more.



