THE CHER SHOW Postpones National Tour Until Fall 2021

The Cher Show was previously set to launch a national tour from Rochester, NY in October 2020, but fans will have to wait a bit longer to see the superstar's story told on stage. The tour has officially been postponed until fall 2021.

The Cher Show, featuring a book by Tony Award winner Rick Elice and direction by Tony Award nominee Jason Moore, officially opened on Broadway on Monday, December 3, 2018 at Broadway's Neil Simon Theatre. It closed after almost 300 performances on August 18, 2019.

The Cher Show received two Tony Awards last year including Stephanie J. Block for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role and Bob Mackie for Best Costume Design of a Musical.





