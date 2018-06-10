THE BAND'S VISIT's Jamshied Sharifi Wins 2018 Tony Award for Best Orchestrations

Jamshied Sharifi has won the 2018 Tony Award for Best Orchestrations for THE BAND'S VISIT.

Sharifi is a New York-based composer, producer, and keyboardist. He has composed the scores for the feature films Harriet The Spy, Down To Earth, Clockstoppers, and Muppets From Space, as well as contributing music to numerous other films and television shows. As a producer, arranger, and keyboardist, he has recorded and/or performed with Paula Cole, Ray Charles, Dream Theater, Laurie Anderson, Hassan Hakmoun, and many others.

Recent projects include composing Awakening, a long-form piece for the M.I.T. Wind Ensemble; arrangements for the Montreal Symphony and the National Symphony; and orchestrations for Sting's Broadway musical The Last Ship.

In THE BAND'S VISIT, a mix-up sends a group of Egyptian musicians to a remote Israeli town. When the locals take them in for the night, their lives intertwine in the most unexpected ways. Fate brought them to town. Their music brought it to life. Winner of four BEST MUSICAL awards, and now honored on every major BEST OF THE YEAR list, THE BAND'S VISIT rejoices in the deeply human ways music, longing and laughter can bring us all together.

The New York Times cheers, "It's time to fall in love with one of the most ravishing musicals ever. 'Feel Something Different' - that's the heart-clutching sensation that throbs throughout this miraculous show."

