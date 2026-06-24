TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES LIVE ON STAGE! to Launch North American Tour in 2027

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Live on Stage!, an all-new live theatrical event launching in Fall 2027 in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) animated series. Inspired by the classic cartoon phenomenon, the action-packed new production follows Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo from their comic book origins to global pop culture icons, battling fan-favorite villains along the way.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Live on Stage! is being developed by an acclaimed creative team led by Tony Award-winning producer Eva Price, fresh off a Tony Award win for Best Play as a producer of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Liberation; director, choreographer, and two-time Tony Award nominee Jennifer Weber; and Emmy Award-winning playwright and screenwriter Qui Nguyen. Blending explosive martial arts choreography, gravity-defying parkour, hip-hop dance battles, projection technology, and classic TMNT humor, the production reimagines the beloved franchise as a fast-paced spectacle for fans of all ages. Audiences can expect stunts, acrobatics, audience interaction, larger-than-life visuals, and nostalgic callbacks to the original series and music inspired by old-school hip-hop, rap, and the classic theme song. At the center of it all is the irreverent comedy, action, and heart that turned the Turtles into cultural staples.

A Tony and Olivier Award-winning producer behind Broadway and touring productions including Titaníque, & Juliet, Redwood, The Hip Hop Nutcracker, Jagged Little Pill - and most recently Liberation - Price is known for developing bold theatrical experiences that blend music, spectacle, and broad audience appeal. That mix sits at the center of the production's creative approach.

Known for blending movement-driven storytelling with music and spectacle, Weber's recent credits include Broadway's & Juliet, Disney's Zombies 2, Secret Cinema's Grease: The Immersive Movie Musical, and internationally acclaimed The Hip Hop Nutcracker. Nguyen, the Emmy Award-winning playwright, screenwriter, and co-founder of Vampire Cowboys, brings his signature blend of action, comedy, and genre storytelling to the production.

First launched in 1987, the original TMNT animated series became a global sensation, helping transform the franchise into one of the most recognizable entertainment brands in the world spanning television, comics, toys, films, video games, and live entertainment. Celebrating the 40th anniversary of the original series in 2027 marks a major milestone for generations of TMNT fans worldwide. The show's run time is approximately 90 minutes, not including intermission.

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