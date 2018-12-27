TBT To Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway Debut in IN THE HEIGHTS

The last few weeks have been pretty epic for New York's own, Lin-Manuel Miranda! With the success and rave reviews from Mary Poppins Returns, receiving a Kennedy center honor for Hamilton and now preparing to reprise his role in Puerto Rico for the launch of the third national tour of Hamilton, it's safe to say that Miranda is on top of the world!

So for this week's #tbt, we wanted to look back at where it all started for Lin-Manuel Miranda...at In The Heights! Look back to March 9, 2008 (almost 11 years ago) when In The Heights opened on Broadway and launched the careers of many of your favorite Broadway performers and creatives! Watch the opening night video below to see and see a young Lin-Manuel Miranda talk about his big night and making his Broadway debut!

In The Heights began previews on Broadway Thursday, February 14, 2008, after a six-month award-winning 2007 Off-Broadway run. The musical opened on Broadway to critical acclaim Sunday, March 9, 2008, recouped its $10 million investment in 10 months. With a book by Quiara Alegría Hudes and conceived by Lin-Manuel Miranda, In The Heights was directed by Thomas Kail. Alex Lacamoire was music director and music arrangements are by Alex Lacamoire and Bill Sherman. In The Heights features a scenic design by Anna Louizos, costumes by Paul Tazewell, lighting by Howell Binkley and sound by ACME Sound Partners. In The Heights was produced by Kevin McCollum, Jeffrey Seller, Jill Furman Willis, Sander Jacobs, Robyn Goodman/Walt Grossman, Peter Fine and Sonny Everett/Mike Skipper with associate producers Ruth Hendel and Harold Newman.

In The Heights won the 2008 Grammy Award for Best Original Cast Album. The first national tour of In The Heights launched in October 2009 in Tampa, FL at the Tampa Bay Performing Arts Center and will travel to Tokyo, Seattle, Portland, Sacramento, San Juan, Grand Rapids and Providence.

