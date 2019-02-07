TBT: Taking a Journey to ANASTASIA's Past!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the musical adaptation of the hit animated film, Anastasia will play its final performance on Sunday, March 31, 2019 after two successful years on Broadway. In honor of the show's incredible two-year run, we're living in the land of yesterday and taking a look back at the show's Broadway opening night in April 2017. Check out the footage below!

ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush, new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics), and direction by Tony Award-winning director Darko Tresnjak.

The World Premiere engagement completed a sold-out, record breaking run at Hartford Stage in CT and began performances on Broadway on March 23, 2017. Anastasia garnered multiple Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards and nominations.

In May 2017, plans for international productions of Anastasia across Europe, Asia, Australia and South America were announced. In its European premiere, Anastasia began performances on October 3, 2018 in Madrid, Spain. Stuttgart, Germany is the second European city to host the production and began performances on November 15, 2018. The list of international markets with plans underway for Anastasia also includes Holland, Korea, Japan, Mexico, Australia, Brazil and more to be announced.

The US National Tour of Anastasia began performances in Schenectady, NY and is currently playing across the country. The tour will travel to over 40 US and Canadian cities over 80 weeks through March 2020, including multi-week engagements in Chicago, Los Angeles and Toronto with additional cities to be announced for 2019/2020.

The company is led by Christy Altomare, Cody Simpson, John Bolton, Constantine Germanacos, Vicki Lewis and Penny Fuller.

The cast also includes Gail Bennett, Lauren Blackman, Kathryn Boswell, Maria Briggs, Justin Scott Brown, Kyle Brown, Kristen Smith Davis, Colby Dezelick, Janet Dickinson, Wes Hart, Anika Lore Hatch, Ken Krugman, Dustin Layton, Brian Munn, Delilah Rose Pellow, James A. Pierce III, Molly Rushing, Tally Sessions, Jennifer Smith, Allison Walsh, Matt Wiercinski, Lyrica Woodruff and Kelli Youngman.

