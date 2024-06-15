TALE: NYC'S FINEST STORYTELLING to Play Red Room This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



TALE: NYC's FINEST STORYTELLING will play the Red Room above KGB Bar (85 E. 4th St, NYC) on Friday, June 28th at 7pm.

Tickets are $15 ($12 - Discount Code: DiscountTALE) at the button below. 2 drink min, 21+.

No hokey gimmicks. No dumb themes - TALE brings you the best in NYC's storytelling!

Past storytellers include Roy Wood Jr (Daily Show), Jena Friedman (Borat), and Anthony Haden-Guest (Vanity Fair).

The event will be hosted by Harmon Leon (This American Life, 99% Invisible), and feature Mark Pagan (WNYC), Troy Allen (Edinburgh Festival), Sandi Marx (PBS), and special guests.

Music is by Emily Frembgen.