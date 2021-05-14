TADA! Youth Theater Announces July & August Online & In Person Summer Camps

Families may register now for TADA! Youth Theater in-person and online summer camps and classes from July 5th through August 19th for ages 4 to 14. TADA! summer camps, afternoon classes, and one-time workshops will keep young people engaged, active and performing...with a lot of razzle-dazzle, of course!

TADA! is offering online week-long day camps in July and in-person 4-day camps in July and August. In addition to its summer camp programming, online summer classes include the 4-session Online Musical Theater Mini Series; 1-time Online Workshops; and, 4-session online Theater Games for families to select the online education program that suits their children's needs for a short-term and affordable commitment.

With smaller class sizes, TADA! Professional Teaching Artists provide personalized attention and offer one-on-one coaching and solo opportunities for each student. TADA!'s goal is to bring kids together through the magic of musical theater, from New York City, the tri-state region, and around the world.

TADA! Offers 2 Week-Long Online Summer Camps from July 5th through July 16th. Young people will participate in a variety of interactive, fun, online musical theater summer camps for ages 4-5; 6-7; 8-11. Each week, children engage in musical theater training; stay active while at home; receive solo opportunities to be seen and heard; learn vocals and choreography to fun, upbeat songs; experience ensemble-based instruction by professional NYC Teaching Artists and make new friends from across New York City and around the world! Online camps take place on Zoom and culminate in a final sharing for an invited Zoom audience.

TADA! Offers 4 in-person Summer Camp sessions, Monday through Thursday, from July 26th through August 19th. Children, ages 7 to 10, will engage in musical theater training in-person and make new friends at TADA! Youth Theater, 15 West 28th Street in Manhattan. Campers will learn musical theater skills, vocals and choreography to Broadway songs, and take the stage to shine in the spotlight in their final performance! Although there will be no invited audience, the final performance will be recorded to share with families and friends.

TADA! Online Mini-Series will take place every Monday for 4-sessions from July 5th through July 26th for ages 4-5; 6-7 and 8-10. During these online, interactive musical theater classes, students will be introduced to new musical theater skills, learn vocals and choreography to a song from a popular Broadway musical, and play fun theater games with new friends.

TADA! Online Workshops are one-time experiences on Wednesdays from July 7th through July 28th for ages 4-5; 6-7; 8-10; and Middle School. Students will learn music and choreography to a show-stopping number from Broadway musicals like The Lion King, Wicked, Greatest Showman and Hamilton, every week in a 1.5 hour session.

TADA! Online Theater Games is an opportunity to play acting and improv games. This class takes place in a 4-week session every Thursday for 1 hour from July 8th through July 29th for ages 6-7; 8-10. Children will make bold, brave choices, explore new characters, and have a lot of fun through improvisation and ensemble-based theater games.

TADA! Youth Theater believes that no child should be turned away because of their inability to pay. Therefore, TADA! is committed to providing financial assistance and payment plans to families who demonstrate self-expressed need.

For more information on TADA! Youth Theater Summer Camps, Classes and Workshops, including pricing and financial assistance, please visit https://www.tadatheater.com/summer.

Registration is available online, by phone at 212-252-1619 ext. 4. or by email at education@tadatheater.com.