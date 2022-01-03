TADA! Youth Theater Announces In-Person Winter Semester Education Classes

Families may register now for TADA! Youth Theater's in-person Winter Semester Education Classes from January 19 through April 11, 2022 at TADA! Youth Theater at 15 West 28th Street, 3rd floor, between Broadway & Fifth Avenue, in Manhattan.

To register for 2022 Winter Semester Education Classes, please visit: https://tadatheater.com/winter-classes/

TADA! Youth Theater is back in-person this winter with our popular Write on! semester class where students create, rehearse, and perform their very own original mini-musical. In addition, students engage in musical theater training, explore their interests and identity, share their voice and be heard, and experience ensemble-based instruction by professional NYC Teaching Artists while making connections with new friends. On the last day of class, we invite friends and family to attend the debut of their child's original mini-musical!

Financial Assistance is available, and no child will be turned away because of their inability to pay.

As a performing arts center, TADA! is required to comply with the NYC vaccine mandate regulations outlined in the "Key to NYC Pass". Starting on 12/14, in accordance with "Key to NYC Pass", ages 5-11 are required to have one vaccination. TADA! will require full vaccinations (both shots) from all TADA! staff and visitors who are 5 years of age or older by 1/15.

In TADA! Musical Theater Minis, children ages 5 to 6 will imagine, explore, play and perform! In this upbeat class, young children will create their very own original mini-musical. Students will bring their story and character to life for friends and family in a fun final performance.

In TADA! Jazzy Juniors, children ages 7 to 9 let creativity take center stage. In this high energy, fun environment, young stars create an original musical as an ensemble. This class is the perfect blend of musical theater training, storytelling and theater games to keep young minds active and engaged. Students will experience the excitement of a final live performance for family and friends.

In TADA! Rising Stars, children ages 10 to 11 will share their voices, be heard and develop their talents. Through improvisation and good old-fashioned fun, young actors work on an original mini-musical as an ensemble to be performed for a live audience of family and friends.

Since 1984, TADA!'s mission is to inspire young people from different backgrounds to be creative, learn, and think differently through high-quality musical theater productions and educational programs. A unique Drama Desk award-winning nonprofit youth theater, TADA! offers a free, year-round, pre-professional training and a positive youth development program for its Resident Youth Ensemble (ages 8-18); musical theater classes/camps for the public; as well as musical theater residencies in NYC schools and community centers. Through high-quality work, young people develop advanced skills in leadership, communication, responsibility, collaboration, and problem-solving - skills that help with growing up and are essential to their success both in school and in life.

Photo credit: TADA! Youth Theater