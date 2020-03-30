Sydney Dance Company Offers Classes Through Their Virtual Studio

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

At home? Looking to keep your body moving, your spirits up and your mind at ease? Sydney Dance Company's Virtual Studio is the answer. There's a dance class for everyone, at any experience level.

The studio offers ballet, contemporary, hip hop, jazz, Latin, and more!

Download the Dance Company App on iOS and Android to book and schedule your Virtual Studio classes.

Unlimited Membership is $28 per week (billed monthly), with no joining fee. You can also purchase a Single Ticket or FlexiPack (6 Months) online.

For more information, visit https://www.sydneydancecompany.com/classes/virtual-studio/.





