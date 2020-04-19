Sweet Nell Productions Presents The Special Livestream World Premiere Of Justin Sayre's THE DUCKS

What would happen if Alfred Hitchcock's THE BIRDS was rewritten and overrun by a pack of campy, rabid mallards? Justin Sayre brings his wild and witty new play THE DUCKS to Livestream on April 24, 2020, at 8 pm EST/5 pm PST, directed by Tom Detrinis. The virtual showing will be live-streamed via Zoom and attendees will receive a private link for a suggested donation of $10 to $25 dollars. (www.theducks.brownpapertickets.com) Part of the proceeds from the event will be donated to The Los Angeles Gay and Lesbian Center and The Ali Forney Center in New York.

"I've always thought that camp will save us, so in this crazy moment, why not put a lot of Camp in the world?!," says Sayre, "Plus it's a joy to get in contact with so many of my favorite people, and so many faces from Ravenswood Manor." THE DUCKS will feature the comedic genius of Drew Droege (HEATHERS), Sam Pancake (GILMORE GIRLS), Daniele Gaither (MADtv), Leslie-Ann Huff (Vampire Diaries), Jenn Harris (YOUNGER, THE BLACKLIST), Jeff Hiller (30 ROCK, UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT), Ryan Garcia (COMMUNITY), Michael Cyril Creighton (SPOTLIGHT, THE POST), Tom Detrinis (90210), Anglea Cristantello (911), and Tyler Phillips. Also featuring guest stars such as Julian Fleisher, Jack Plotnick and many more.

Set in 1963, when the small town of Klimpner's Bay is overrun by murderous Ducks, the residents are thrown into a battle with the elements and themselves. A loving send-up of Alfred Hitchcock's The Birds, The Ducks tracks the trials of Prump Cracker Heiress, Felicia Prump (Harris) as she pursues the love of her life, playboy Beck Vandershlootn (Garcia). Their romance is hurled into troubled waters when Felicia confronts Beck's mother, Miriam, (Droege) and his ex-lover, Carla Macaroni (Hiller). A comedy thriller of the best order, this exciting company of actors is creating a new genre of entertainment using technology to connect us all in this time of crisis.

Justin Sayre, praised for his "deeply passionate soul and acerbic wit" by The New York Times, is a writer and performer who Michael Musto called, "Oscar Wilde meets Whoopi Goldberg." He was hailed as one the "Funniest People in Brooklyn" by Brooklyn Magazine and among "LA's 16 Most Talented LGBT Comics" by Frontiers Magazine. Mean, the third in his trilogy of young adult novels from Penguin Books, was released in 2019. Sayre's works for the theatre has been seen at LaMaMa, The Wild Project, Ars Nova, and more. Sayre's Ravenswood Manor was recently produced at LA's Celebration Theater and hailed as "a sharply written and well-acted exemplar of the horror-comedy genre" by The Los Angeles Times. Sayre also writes for television, working with Michael Patrick King on his hit CBS comedy "2 Broke Girls" and for Fox's "The Cool Kids." Sayre also appeared on HBO's "The Comeback" with Lisa Kudrow.

The Ducks by Justin Sayre, directed by Tom Detrinis, Assistant directed by Luis AlvarezSchacht and Stage Managed/Produced by Casey Deal will be presented on Zoom, April 24, at 8pm EST / 5pm PST.

Tickets at TheDucks@brownpapertickets.com





